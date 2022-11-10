NPPD to host second open house for Kearney Power Project

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District will host a second open house for the Kearney Power Project starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Younes Conference Center South.

NPPD plans to build an approximately six-to-nine-mile, 115 kV transmission line to provide a necessary path between two local substations.

The Kearney Power Project will increase the system’s transmission system capacity to meet increasing demand and further enhance reliability and resiliency in the Kearney area. The project is in the second phase, in which NPPD is communicating with landowners and stakeholders in an effort to determine the final transmission line route. The public is invited to join NPPD to learn more about the project and provide public input.

The in-person open house will be held 2-7 p.m. Nov. 17. It will be held at Younes Conference Center South, 416 W. Talmadge Road, Kearney (Diamond Rooms 9 and 10).

For people unable to attend, a self-paced virtual public meeting is available Nov. 14-25 at www.kearneypower.nppd.com.

The city of Kearney is rapidly growing, and the current transmission system is facing high electrical demand. This 115 kV transmission line from the Kearney TechOne substation on the east side of Kearney to the Tower substation on the west side of Kearney would accommodate current and projected future loads.

The new line would provide additional reliability and enhanced resiliency for the Kearney area, according to NPPD.

“We highly encourage everyone to attend and give feedback on the preferred and alternative routes,” said Project Sponsor Art Wiese. “This is an important step in our process, and feedback received at this meeting will have a tremendous impact on the final line route.”

This open house and virtual meeting will allow participants to learn about the preferred and alternative routes, provide an opportunity to ask questions and offer input about their properties. There will be no formal presentation or testimony during this open house meeting, and participants may come and go at their convenience.

Following this meeting, NPPD will use information provided by landowners and stakeholders from the area, as well as engineering and environmental considerations, to determine the final location of the transmission line.

In early 2023, a formal public hearing will be held for the project, followed by a 30-day comment period.

For more information about the project and to stay involved, visit www.kearneypower.nppd.com.