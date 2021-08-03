NPPD to have Kearney forum on reducing carbon emissions

COLUMBUS — End-use customers of Nebraska Public Power District and its wholesale partners — rural power districts and municipalities — will have an opportunity to help determine what NPPD’s future carbon reduction efforts look like.
NPPD has scheduled five forums in August — including one in Kearney — during which participants will learn what NPPD’s current generation mix looks like, what decarbonization is and factors to consider with decarbonization. Additionally, the forums will include a comment period for further public input on the topics and promote a public survey that also will be available online.
The Aug. 18 session at Kearney’s Holiday Inn, 110 Second Ave., will conclude the series of educational and opinion-gathering sessions. Other events will be at Norfolk, Seward, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Each session will begin at 6 p.m.
Members of NPPD’s Board of Directors are seeking to understand their constituents’ opinions in three areas: 1) the risks associated with being a carbon emitting utility; 2) what NPPD’s carbon reduction goal should be; and 3) what principals (cost, environmental, reliability, resilience) are most important to customers as NPPD works to reduce its carbon emissions.
“We are looking at what our carbon reduction goal should be,” NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent said. “This is an opportunity for NPPD’s Board members to hear the thoughts of end-use customers who get their electric bill from NPPD, or from a rural wholesale public power utility, or wholesale municipality,”
Kent said NPPD continually transforms how it does business while keeping electricity affordable, reliable and resilient.
“Two key presentations will be made at each forum. One focused on priorities of electricity service and the impacts on cost, environmental impacts, reliability, and resilience and the second on the business risk of carbon and decarbonization,” Kent said.
An online survey will be available Aug. 11-Sept. 1 for public input at nppd.com. Feedback from the question and answer sessions and the survey will be analyzed and presented to the NPPD Board in October.