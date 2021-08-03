NPPD to have Kearney forum on reducing carbon emissions

COLUMBUS — End-use customers of Nebraska Public Power District and its wholesale partners — rural power districts and municipalities — will have an opportunity to help determine what NPPD’s future carbon reduction efforts look like.

NPPD has scheduled five forums in August — including one in Kearney — during which participants will learn what NPPD’s current generation mix looks like, what decarbonization is and factors to consider with decarbonization. Additionally, the forums will include a comment period for further public input on the topics and promote a public survey that also will be available online.

The Aug. 18 session at Kearney’s Holiday Inn, 110 Second Ave., will conclude the series of educational and opinion-gathering sessions. Other events will be at Norfolk, Seward, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Each session will begin at 6 p.m.

Members of NPPD’s Board of Directors are seeking to understand their constituents’ opinions in three areas: 1) the risks associated with being a carbon emitting utility; 2) what NPPD’s carbon reduction goal should be; and 3) what principals (cost, environmental, reliability, resilience) are most important to customers as NPPD works to reduce its carbon emissions.