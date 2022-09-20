NPPD to collect input about north Kearney powerline

KEARNEY — They’re calling it the Kearney Power Project and inviting Kearney residents to learn more about the plans to fortify the city’s electrical grid.

Residents and business operators who might be in the path of Nebraska Public Power District’s project are receiving invitations to public gatherings where they can get a closer look at the plans. A number of tentative routes have been sketched for the transmission line that would pass through or loop around areas of north Kearney.

NPPD is proposing to build a 115,000-volt transmission line extending from NPPD’s existing substation in east Kearney’s TechoNE technology park to NPPD’s existing Tower substation near 39th Street and 30th Avenue.

NPPD intends to build the six- to nine-mile transmission line to provide a path between the two substations serving the city and surrounding area.

According to NPPD, the new line will boost the system’s transmission system capacity to meet increasing demand and further enhance reliability in the Kearney areas.

NPPD said its engineers are in the early stages of designing the transmission line. During the open house — the first of three meetings about the proposed powerline — the public will have its first opportunity to be involved in the planning process. Routes for powerlines generally are developed in phases, so public input is valuable for planners, according to NPPD’s invitation to next week’s open house.

Input for landowners and interested stakeholders will help NPPD refine the location of the 115 kV transmission line. The in-person meeting will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Sept. 29 in Crystal Rooms 3 & 4 of the Younes Conference Center South, 416 W. Talmadge St.

For people unable to attend, a self-paced virtual meeting is available 24/7, beginning Monday and running through Oct. 7 at kearneypower.nppd.com.

For Kearney residents planning to attend the Sept. 29 meeting in person, NPPD advises them to set aside 30-45 minutes for the open house. There will be plans to view and NPPD personnel on hand to answer the public’s questions.

The open house and virtual meeting will allow participants to learn about the project, ask questions and share input with NPPD staffers.

“Participants may come and go at their convenience during either of the meetings” on Sept. 29, said Arthur Wiese, NPPD’s vice president of energy delivery. For more information and to stay involved with the Kearney Power Project, visit kearneypower.nppd.com or call 888-677-3412 to speak to a project team member.