The Nebraska Public Power District is returning water to the Kearney Canal.

The canal, which runs along the western and southern sides of Kearney, is emptied every year before winter so crews can conduct maintenance activities, NPPD said. Water is typically returned to the canal in mid-April as the average temperatures begin to warm up.

“The canal is currently empty outside of some standing ground water,” NPPD Water Systems Maintenance Technician Mike Koubek said in a release. “There are many people that live or do activities along or downstream of the canal system, and we want to make sure they are aware water will soon start flowing through the system again.”

NPPD planned to start releasing water into the canal system beginning Wednesday, and water will fill the canal over the course of several days, Koubek said. NPPD then plans to dewater the canal again in September, so water systems crews can conduct necessary maintenance on the system.

The Kearney Canal is used for irrigation and feeds into the Kearney Hydro, a 1-megawatt hydro generation facility located near 15th Avenue and University Drive.