NPPD crews beginning annual inspection of transmission lines

COLUMBUS — Nebraska residents soon may see a helicopter or Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) trucks and four-wheel UTVs near powerlines as crews begin their annual spring inspection of the transmission system.

NPPD wants residents to be aware of the inspections, which involve looking at every component on every transmission structure, across the state, during the next couple of months. “This allows us to identify any parts or equipment on the transmission system that might need replaced or repaired,” NPPD Transmission Manager Bob Blessin said. “By doing that, we can avoid outages that would have otherwise occurred, reduce costs by being proactive with maintenance, and improve the overall reliability of the system throughout the year.”

Helicopter patrols will take place around the western portion of the state during the first half of March and the southeastern portion of the state during the second half of March. After those two areas have been patrolled, the helicopter will inspect lines in northeast Nebraska in early April before moving through central Nebraska to inspect any remaining lines.

Crews in all areas of the state are starting to inspect the lines from the ground, and will be completing their patrols during the next couple of months.

