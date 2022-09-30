NPPD collects input about planned Kearney powerline

KEARNEY — Engineers, right-of-way specialists, GIS technicians and other Nebraska Public Power District officials said they were pleased by the turnout Thursday when residents and property owners had their first look at plans for a large new transmission line in Kearney.

“Kearney is a growing city and we need some capacity. We need to add to the system so we can keep up with the growth,” said Paul Brune, the engineer of what NPPD is calling the Kearney Power Project.

During a pair of open houses — one Thursday morning and the second in the early evening Thursday — participants had open access to the NPPD experts, maps, videos and other materials the power district prepared to explain its plans.

The Kearney Power Project will cost $9 million to $10 million, and it will fortify Kearney’s electrical grid.

Engineers said the grid can hold its own on the east, south and west sides of town, but the Kearney Power Project would reinforce the northwest, northern and northeast areas.

The result would be added reliability and the capacity to feed additional energy to Kearney as it grows. One of the direct beneficiaries of the Kearney Power Project would be Compute North, the Minnesota-based data center company that has built a facility in east Kearney at the Tech oNE Crossing technology park.

Compute North’s powerful computers consume enormous volumes of energy, making the data center one of Kearney’s largest consumers.

During Thursday’s open house at the Younes Conference Center South, residents and property owners took a close look at NPPD’s plans and offered their comments.

Laid out before participants in the open house were maps of the various paths the 115kV powerline might take to join the NPPD substation near the Lighthouse Point subdivision in northwest Kearney with the NPPD substation in east Kearney at Tech oNE Crossing.

NPPD intends to build the six- to nine-mile transmission line to provide a path between two of the substations serving the city and surrounding area. NPPD is in the early stages of designing the transmission line. It will be built with the lines hanging from poles, giving it the appearance of most powerlines.

Thursday’s dual open house was the first of three meetings about the proposed powerline. Routes for powerlines generally are developed in phases, so public input is valuable for planners, according to NPPD’s invitation to the open house.

For people who were unable to attend on Thursday, a self-paced virtual meeting is available 24/7 and will be running through Oct. 7 at kearneypower.nppd.com.

For more information on the Kearney Power Project, visit kearneypower.nppd.com or call 888-677-3412 to speak to a project team member.