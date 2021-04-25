 Skip to main content
NPPD checking 11,000 poles in centra Nebraska for wood rot
COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District has contracted with Osmose Utilities Service to inspect wood poles used in its distribution, sub transmission and transmission operations throughout the district’s service territory.

Crews from the contractors are beginning inspections this month and will be completing the work by July 1.

The inspection process involves ground line excavation, inspection and rehabilitation treatment. Crews will be dressed in high visibility vests and hard hats and will be traveling in Osmose marked pickups with beacon lights.

The inspection program is a proactive approach to finding poles with decay before it’s too late and the poles fail. NPPD will have nearly 11,000 poles inspected this year. The work will include determining what poles may need to be replaced.

Anyone who has questions related to this activity, call 877-275-6773.

