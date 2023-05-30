Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Thomas and Karis Moller live in the fast-growing Kenwood Elementary neighborhood of south Kearney.

It’s not unusual for the couple to wonder what’s involved in nearby developments.

“If they’re adding another area, it would be nice to know what’s going on,” Thomas said.

It’s for couples like the Mollers that the city of Kearney is adopting a new notification system so residents have the opportunity to be informed about new neighborhoods and what effects they might have on the areas around them, City Planner Melissa Dougherty-O’Hara said.

Last week she explained to the Kearney City Council how the new notification system will directly notify Kearney residents by mail when public hearings are scheduled involving nearby properties.

Currently, yellow signs are posted on a property if hearings by the Kearney Planning Commission or City Council are scheduled. The city also publishes public notices in the newspaper. The yellow signs and public notices satisfy Nebraska’s statute for notifications, said Dougherty-O’Hara, but when Kearney officials consulted seven peer cities, they learned the other cities are doing more to help the public know what’s happening.

The seven peer cities contacted were: Bellevue, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Norfolk, North Platte and Papillion. According to Dougherty-O’Hara, all seven cities mailed letters to neighboring properties within 300 feet of the subject property. In consideration of the research, staff outlined a process to include mailed notification letters to Kearney’s notification process.

Here’s the process City Council approved on May 23:

Notification letters will be sent for public hearing items 10 days before the Planning Commission meeting. Letters will be sent only once. Any returned letters will be kept with the paper file. No further notification letters will be sent.

Properties within 300 feet of the project boundary will be notified. The 300-foot distance is determined from a radius “as the crow flies” from the project boundary (which is provided by a legal description).

Letters will be sent by regular mail to property owners. Notification letters are to be mailed the first Friday of the month after the Planning Commission submittal date. All letters will be sent to property owners (including for apartment complexes and mobile home parks). Additional paper copies can be provided or a PDF copy sent to property managers, upon request, should they want to provide copies to their residents.

City staff will use GIS to obtain the neighboring property’s ownership information. Property owner information is gathered from the parcel data layer, which contains the owner information from the Buffalo County Assessor data.

Notification letters shall contain: the city-identified project number and applicant’s request; date, time and location of the meeting; information on where to view the packet information in person and digitally; and vicinity map indicating the area in which letters were sent.

Dougherty-O’Hara said one notification letter may include multiple public hearing items for the same area in review/project. For example, rezoning and platting items may be listed in one letter for the same property.

The city will continue to publish public notices in the newspaper (Editor’s note: Keep an eye out for them in the Hub), as required by statute, and post the yellow signs alerting nearby residents about hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council.

Additional staff time will be needed to pull addresses and prepare mailings, and the cost is 63 cents to mail a letter first class.

The Mollers said that, after three years in Kearney, they’ve witnessed a lot of growth, and they will be interested if they receive letters about property development in their vicinity.

“There are a lot of duplexes going up,” Thomas Moller said. “I guess that’s OK, as long as they’re good neighbors.”