'Not out of the woods:' Two Rivers risk dial still in moderate level

KEARNEY — While COVID-19 cases continue to trickle downward, the Two Rivers Public Health Department is keeping the needle of its weekly risk dial in the “moderate” level.
The dial was updated late Friday afternoon.
Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, noted that while the weekly incidence of COVID “seems to be decreasing across all seven counties,” the positivity rate remains “stubbornly above 5% in the past few weeks. New incident cases are being closely monitored.”
The yellow “moderate” level is the second lowest of the four levels on the dial.
Jeremy Eschliman, the health director at Two Rivers, said Monday, “We are not out of the woods by any means.”
An average of 28% of people older than 16 are vaccinated throughout Two Rivers’ seven counties, but experts say that number must be 80% to establish reliable herd immunity. Shots for people younger than 16 still are in clinical trials.
“We’re seeing good vaccination rates, but we have a long way to go. We need to be vigilant,” Eschliman said.
Eschliman made those comments in a statewide Zoom press conference Monday coordinated by the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors in recognition of National Public Health Week April 5-12.
In other comments, Shannon Vanderheiden, director of the West Central District Health Department in North Platte, noted that hospitalizations are rising in some parts of the state. As of Monday morning, 132 COVID patients were hospitalized across Nebraska, a climb of 29 patients from the 103 a week ago, on March 29.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen the (hospitalization) spike trickle to areas of lesser population,” she said.
Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department in Grand Island, said vaccine hesitancy is diminishing.
“As we give more vaccinations, we’re looking at people who were not early shot takers lining up to get their shots. We’re seeing more people willing to get vaccinated not only for themselves, but for their families,” she said.
Anderson added that vaccines are being administered as quickly as possible to protect the population from the more rapidly spreading variants that have spread to Nebraska. “The faster we vaccinate, the more we reduce the risk,” she said.
The full weekly Two Rivers report can be found at trphd.org/covid-19/.