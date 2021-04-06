'Not out of the woods:' Two Rivers risk dial still in moderate level

KEARNEY — While COVID-19 cases continue to trickle downward, the Two Rivers Public Health Department is keeping the needle of its weekly risk dial in the “moderate” level.

The dial was updated late Friday afternoon.

Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, noted that while the weekly incidence of COVID “seems to be decreasing across all seven counties,” the positivity rate remains “stubbornly above 5% in the past few weeks. New incident cases are being closely monitored.”

The yellow “moderate” level is the second lowest of the four levels on the dial.

Jeremy Eschliman, the health director at Two Rivers, said Monday, “We are not out of the woods by any means.”

An average of 28% of people older than 16 are vaccinated throughout Two Rivers’ seven counties, but experts say that number must be 80% to establish reliable herd immunity. Shots for people younger than 16 still are in clinical trials.

“We’re seeing good vaccination rates, but we have a long way to go. We need to be vigilant,” Eschliman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}