Not enough people 16-29 getting vaccinated, Two Rivers says
Not enough people 16-29 getting vaccinated, Two Rivers says

KEARNEY — With 36.9% of residents older than 16 vaccinated against COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department ranks second in the state with the percentage of people vaccinated, behind only the Lincoln-Lancaster County area.

While 80% of residents aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated here, only 11% of those aged 16-29 fall into that category. Two Rivers is holding a free vaccination clinic until 3 p.m. today at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N. Advance registration is required.

Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID-19 patients as of this morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.

Statewide, there were 309 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 217,905 cases since March 20, 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Three new COVID deaths Wednesday bring that total to 2,232 since March 20, 2020.

There are currently 155 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state.

Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, Hy-Vee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

