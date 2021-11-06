Not basking in retirement: Charles Peek now diving into dream project, Kearney Creates

KEARNEY — Charles Peek is more than just a retired English professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He’s a published poet. He’s a respected scholar regarding Willa Cather and William Faulkner. He introduced former First Lady Laura Bush at the 2017 dedication of the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud.
He’s been a Fulbright Scholar in a remote northern city in China.
He’s also an ordained Episcopal priest who has mastered the seesaw professional life of leading a church and teaching English.
His spiritual eyes were opened by his father, an Episcopal priest.
His poetic eyes were opened as a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where, he says, his “foundation was laid” by the noted philosopher O.K. Bouwsma and Paul Olsen, a Princeton University alumnus who was an expert on Chaucer.
Now in his 70s, Peek keeps reaching for more. He is the founder of Kearney Creates, a growing website dedicated to artists of all kinds in the region.
A foggy future
Born in Greeley, Colo., Peek was the son of a U.S. Navy veteran who became an Episcopal priest. The family moved to McCook in 1953. After high school graduation, he went east to UNL, but his focus floundered.
“I went through six majors in two years — music, philosophy, architecture, but I failed mechanical drawing, so I began to consider botany. I wasn’t very good at it, and at the end of a fairly miserable sophomore year, I was all worked up. I didn’t know what was wrong. None of those things was what I was called to do,” he added.
He called his father, who suggested that he become an Episcopal priest. Peek hesitated. The next day, a friend of his father’s called and said, “I hear you want to be an Episcopal priest.”
“You heard wrong,” Peek said.
He hung up, but he kept hearing his father’s words. “I realized I’d been running away from it,” he said. Once he threw in the towel and decided to become a priest, he felt peace. “I had a happy year.”
Moving around
In 1965, he married his wife Nancy, whom he’d met at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on the UNL campus. He had been dating another girl, but as soon as he met Nancy, “that was the end of my dating the other girl.”
He graduated from UNL, earned a divinity degree in 1971 and moved to Flagstaff, where he taught English, philosophy and American studies for six years at Northern Arizona University and created the American Studies Program.
At the same time, he led a small church in Williams, Ariz., “but I learned that I didn’t know how to do a job half-time,” he said. The church had just 40 members. At Peek’s suggestion, the congregation merged with a small ELCA church in Williams. It’s now a joint congregation.
‘A great gig’
In 1977, he and Nancy moved to Kearney, where Peek became rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. In 1987, when that stint ended, he began teaching English at what was then Kearney State College and stayed for 21 years.
“I never intended to stay that long, but it was a great gig. It was not an easy department to live with. It had a lot of personalities with a lot of talent. Don Welch taught creative writing, and Helen Stauffer was real big in western literature,” he said. “I loved it, but it was terribly difficult.”
When Kearney State transitioned to the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1991, Chancellor Gladys Styles Johnson wanted to “improve the faculty portfolio.” Peek believed the faculty was top-notch and didn’t want to change it.
“We didn’t want UNK to become a miniature UNL. We had a nice balance between teaching and scholarship, and we didn’t have the resources to support a research university,” he said.
Peek called the president of faculty at UNL. They had a four-hour discussion, and by the time UNK was up and running here, “we were welcomed by the English department. I stayed longer than planned because I had a stint as chair and it was exciting to join the university,” he said.
Six months in China
In 2005, Peek won a Fulbright Award. He and Nancy spent six months at Northeast Normal University in Changchun, China. “I had a choice of two places, one being Beijing, but I wanted to go ‘somewhere else,’” he said. In Changchun, few people spoke English, but “we loved it. We almost stayed another semester, but Nancy and I had grandchildren, so we came home.”
He returned to China to train teachers in 2008, the same year he retired from UNK. “I retired partly because, after being in China, I found some students to be disappointing. Chinese kids are not encouraged to think for themselves, but they do get assignments in on time. Our students are so independent. Some of them didn’t like to do much work,” he said.
Shortly after he retired, he served for four years as rector at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. “They said they’d wanted to bring me on board 15 years ago, “ Peek said. He also published three books of poetry.
Starting Kearney Creates
A few years ago, he lit the fire under his “dream project,” Kearney Creates. It’s a website listing all the writers, artists, musicians and other artistic people in Kearney.
“When I first came to Kearney, I heard about a young person in town who was making films with his video camera. His name was Jon Bokenkamp. He called me and said, ‘I have a script.’ It was about a young man who got into trouble with his friends and needed to get out of town, but first he has to say goodbye to his girlfriend. This scene had to take place in the rain,” Peek said.
They waited for a rainy night. Bokenkamp was using a video camera loaned to him from Kearney High School. “We were headed out of town, but the rain stopped at the edge of town, so we got a hose and a sprinkler head and sprayed water on the scene that way,” Peek chuckled. “It was great fun.”
That scene planted a seed in his mind. “I wanted to do a little book about Kearney writers, maybe eight writers, and Jon said he’d give me the first episode of ‘The Blacklist’ script,” he said.
But Peek quickly realized that featuring just eight writers in the book was far too few. “We didn’t want to be selective,” he said.
Back to the pulpit
Meanwhile, he took a brief hiatus from Kearney Creates. In November 2019, he was offered a six-month interim pastorate at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Lincoln, where he’d met Nancy and where his priestly ambitions had been sown. “I couldn’t turn that down,” he said.
Four months later, in March 2020, COVID-19 invaded, halting UNL classes and in-person services. A partially blind student named Taylor Sullivan stepped up and figured out how to put services on Facebook live. “He was from a very fundamentalist background. I can’t explain how he came to help us, but he’s still there,” Peek said.
Back to Kearney Creates
Peek returned to Kearney last fall and is enthusiastically building up Kearney Creates.
On paper, for grant purposes, he’s listed as the editor-in-chief, and retired UNK English professor Kate Benzel is the managing editor. Benzel’s brother, Kelly Nowicki, is the webmaster.
The site includes nearly 60 articles focused on the arts scene, both past and present, along with dozens of impressive photos. More stories and photos are added constantly. “We’re trying to find ways to generate more public support,” he said.
Peek is assisting in the training of preachers for the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska. He and his wife, Nancy, who, among other things, has lectured at UNK, have two children and six grandchildren.