Not basking in retirement: Charles Peek now diving into dream project, Kearney Creates

In 2005, Peek won a Fulbright Award. He and Nancy spent six months at Northeast Normal University in Changchun, China. “I had a choice of two places, one being Beijing, but I wanted to go ‘somewhere else,’” he said. In Changchun, few people spoke English, but “we loved it. We almost stayed another semester, but Nancy and I had grandchildren, so we came home.”

He returned to China to train teachers in 2008, the same year he retired from UNK. “I retired partly because, after being in China, I found some students to be disappointing. Chinese kids are not encouraged to think for themselves, but they do get assignments in on time. Our students are so independent. Some of them didn’t like to do much work,” he said.

Shortly after he retired, he served for four years as rector at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. “They said they’d wanted to bring me on board 15 years ago, “ Peek said. He also published three books of poetry.

Starting Kearney Creates

A few years ago, he lit the fire under his “dream project,” Kearney Creates. It’s a website listing all the writers, artists, musicians and other artistic people in Kearney.