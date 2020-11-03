North Pole Express fundraiser canceled this year

KEARNEY — The North Pole Express will be staying at the station this year.
The Kearney Public Schools Foundation announced Tuesday that the holiday fundraiser is canceled for 2020 because of concerns related to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
“We are of course very disappointed that we aren’t going to see all the kids and their families and help them celebrate the holidays, but we’ve come to accept that we want to make sure that all of our passengers stay safe and healthy this holiday season,” said KPS Foundation Executive Director Lisa Reese Parish. “And that is a large mix of people to bring together, so of course the possibility of transmission would just be too hard to control.”
In a normal year, the KPS Foundation sells 2,813 tickets for the North Pole Express, and they usually sell out within a few hours, Parish said. Around 250 volunteers are needed to run the event.
The director estimated the cancelation will amount to a loss of about $20,000 in fundraising.
To combat the decrease in funding, she said the foundation will likely write some additional grants and launch “a more personal ask” to some of its regular supporters.
Meanwhile, the foundation’s partners in the event are still planning to help out in holiday season 2021.
“We’re sure hoping that we can be back in full force next year,” Parish said.
