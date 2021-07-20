North Platte woman faces child pornography charges for exchanging nude photos with a minor

NORTH PLATTE - A 19-year-old North Platte woman is charged with eight child pornography possession charges for exchanging photos online with a minor.

The woman is not being identified by the North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity. She made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon after being arrested on Wednesday.

Judge Joel Jay set bail at 10% of $50,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 22.

Each count was filed as a Class 2A felony which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years in Nebraska.

According to court records, the woman entered into an online dating relationship with the minor from March to April. The woman admitted to sending nude photos of herself as well as receiving ones from the minor.

The woman consented to a search of her phone and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a number of the nude photos of the minor on the device.