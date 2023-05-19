KEARNEY — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., want to know exactly what effect the pilot shortage is having on rural air travel.

On Thursday, Fischer and Hickenlooper introduced legislation requiring the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to issue a report on the extent and effect of the current pilot shortage on regional carriers.

“The ongoing pilot shortage is causing flight cancellations and service reductions across our country, and Essential Air Service airports here in Nebraska are being hit the hardest,” Fischer said. “Our legislation is a commonsense approach that would help identify more solutions to these challenges so the flying public doesn’t continue to lose access to such an essential mode of transportation.”

Chronic pilot shortages nearly cost Kearney and 30 other regional airports their federally subsidized commuter flights two years ago when Sky West announced it no longer could maintain service on its contracted routes.

Kearney was able to recruit Denver Air Connection, and the federal Department of Transportation approved an Essential Air Service subsidy for DAC flights to link Kearney and Denver International Airport.

Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said Thursday that boardings for Denver Air Connection flights have been steady, but current numbers don’t match the record-setting performance of Sky West. Morgan said he welcomes the Fischer-Hickenlooper legislation.

“Anything that helps increase pilot numbers is good for us all,” Morgan said.

Although the air service situation in Kearney appears to be stable, that’s not so in western Nebraska. Neither North Platte nor Scottsbluff have been able to recruit an airline and get the DOT to approve EAS contracts.

As a result, the DOT has ordered Sky West to continue serving the two airports even though it was almost one year ago when the Sky West contract expired.

“Western Nebraska Regional Airport is in support of any legislation that would help alleviate the pilot shortage," said Western Nebraska Regional Airport Executive Director Raul Aguallo.

"If Congress doesn’t make this a high priority, communities like mine may lose connectivity to the national air transportation system, and that would be detrimental to our local economy as well as the economies for all EAS cities,” Aguallo said.

Fischer and Hickenlooper’s legislation would direct the GAO to examine the extent and effect of the pilot shortage on regional carriers and issue a report to Congress outlining the issue. Regional air carriers, including those who offer EAS subsidized flights, have cited pilot shortages as the reason for terminating service to certain markets.

Last July, Fischer helped introduce legislation raising the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. She also questioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at a hearing last year about the importance of EAS to communities across Nebraska.

Hickenlooper also is concerned about the stability of regional air service.

“Pilot shortages affect everyone’s air travel,” Hickenlooper said, “but rural communities are often the first ones to take the hit. This is the first step in improving reliable air service to our smaller airports so local economies can continue to thrive.”