North Platte’s Keith Blackledge biography soon available in Nebraska public libraries

KEARNEY — Authored by Carol Lomicky, the recently released biography North Platte’s Keith Blackledge, “Lessons from a Community Journalist,” soon will be available for readers throughout Nebraska through their local public libraries.

Lomicky is a retired professor of journalism at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The book about Blackledge will be on the shelves at 273 primary public libraries through support from the James and Rhonda Seacrest Donor-Advised Fund through North Platte’s Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. The distribution will be handled by volunteers from the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Because Blackledge was instrumental in helping to establish the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, the organization’s sponsorship of the distribution of the book is a way of honoring him as well as preserving his legacy, according to Dalene Skates, executive director and the NPAHH Board.

The biography recounts the life and extraordinary career of the editor of the North Platte Telegraph from 1967 to 1992. He wrote almost daily editorials and a weekly column titled Your Town and Mine for some 18 years until his death in 2010.

A more than eight-year project of research and writing, Lomicky’s biography incorporates stories culled from interviews, as well as thousands of editorials, columns and Blackledge’s personal papers and correspondence.