North Platte man to prison for south Kearney drive-by shooting

KEARNEY — A North Platte man will spend a minimum of five years in prison for a drive-by shooting at a house in south Kearney.

Richard Fries, 49, was sentenced Monday in Buffalo County District Court to 5-15 years in prison for discharging a firearm in a city following an Aug. 26 incident at the Lake Villa Estate subdivision south of Interstate 80. Judge John Marsh gave him 238 days credit for time served.

Around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26 the Kearney Police Department investigated a report of shots fired in the area of 107 Huron Drive, south of I-80. Two adults and three minor children were inside the house when they reported hearing three shots fired and glass shattering.

The rear window of a car sitting in the driveway was damaged along with front glass windows of the house and glass panes of the front door. No injuries were reported.

KPD officers located spent shotgun shells on the lawn and near the road.

A loud, light-colored 2000 model pickup was seen driving slowly by the house. KPD conducted a canvas of the Lake Villa Estates area after the shooting and obtained video surveillance that showed an older model white extended cab Dodge pickup traveling on Huron Drive.

