North Platte firm in line to build Yanney Park bridge; whitewater park set for approval

KEARNEY — It appears a North Platte firm will be the low bidder for a pedestrian bridge that will provide the Kenwood Elementary School neighborhood with a safer route to Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.
The bridge bid is among items on the agenda for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting.
Currently, pedestrians have a sidewalk adjacent to 11th Street to go from the Kenwood Elementary neighborhood to the park.
“This bridge will cross the Kearney Canal on the east side of Yanney Park and serve as a pedestrian connection from Yanney Park to the Kenwood school surrounding neighborhood. The project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 1,” Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel said in a memo to the City Council.
The pedestrian bridge will align with Eighth Street, which is a main residential street in the Kenwood area.
Among the five contractors who submitted bids, Simon Contractors of North Platte had the apparent low bid at $232,600. The Simon Contractors’ bid falls $17,900 below the engineer’s estimate for the project, $250,500, according to Hellriegel.
When the bridge is complete, neighborhood residents and Kenwood students will have a closer and safer route to Yanney Park.
Here is a run down of the bidders:
- $295,351 — Diamond Engineering Co., Grand Island
- $267,682 — Midwest Infrastructure Inc., Lincoln
- $266,762 — Philip Carkoski Construction & Trenching Inc., Loup City
- $236,718 — Wilke Contracting Corp., Kearney
- $232,600 — Simon Contractors, North Platte
In other business Tuesday, the council will be asked to approve land use changes that will clear the way for a major expansion of the data center at the city of Kearney’s TechoNE Crossing. Compute North, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, plans to triple the capacity of its $7.65 million data center.
The 5-acre complex currently consumes about 20 megawatts of energy to operate and cool its computers, but that will leap to about 90 megawatts as Compute North expands to accommodate new clients in need of massive computing power.
Among the data center’s current customers are cryptocurrency traders, but in just a few years, the facility’s computing power could play a role in development of autonomous cars, said a company representative in February, when Compute North announced its expansion.
Also Tuesday, the council will approve plans and specifications for a whitewater park project on the Turkey Creek near Second Avenue in south Kearney. The project will create two whitewater features for kayak and canoe enthusiasts using the Kearney Water Trail.
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St., and is open to the public.