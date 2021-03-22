North Platte firm in line to build Yanney Park bridge; whitewater park set for approval

KEARNEY — It appears a North Platte firm will be the low bidder for a pedestrian bridge that will provide the Kenwood Elementary School neighborhood with a safer route to Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.

The bridge bid is among items on the agenda for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting.

Currently, pedestrians have a sidewalk adjacent to 11th Street to go from the Kenwood Elementary neighborhood to the park.

“This bridge will cross the Kearney Canal on the east side of Yanney Park and serve as a pedestrian connection from Yanney Park to the Kenwood school surrounding neighborhood. The project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 1,” Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel said in a memo to the City Council.

The pedestrian bridge will align with Eighth Street, which is a main residential street in the Kenwood area.

Among the five contractors who submitted bids, Simon Contractors of North Platte had the apparent low bid at $232,600. The Simon Contractors’ bid falls $17,900 below the engineer’s estimate for the project, $250,500, according to Hellriegel.

When the bridge is complete, neighborhood residents and Kenwood students will have a closer and safer route to Yanney Park.