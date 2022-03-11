Norovirus, rotavirus spreading in the Two Rivers Public Health District

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District has seen an increase of both norovirus and rotavirus cases.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. People with norovirus illness can shed billions of norovirus particles, and only a few virus particles can make other people sick.

Norovirus symptoms usually begin from 12 hours after exposure up to one to two days. Most people recover within one to three days.

Rotavirus is a very contagious virus that primarily affects infants and young children, but people of all ages can get infected. Symptoms usually start about two days after exposure and can last three to eight days.

A rotavirus vaccine is commonly administered starting at 2 months old.

Typical symptoms for both norovirus and rotavirus are:

— diarrhea

— vomiting

— nausea

— stomach pain

— fever

— headache

— body aches

Norovirus and rotavirus outbreaks frequently occur in schools, childcare centers, colleges and universities. Both are spread by accidentally getting tiny particles of feces or vomit from an infected person in your mouth.

Close quarters, shared spaces and high-touch surfaces make it easy for both viruses to spread.

In order to prevent the spread of both illnesses, Two Rivers strongly recommends:

— Washing hands carefully and frequently

— Staying home when experiencing vomiting and diarrhea

— Careful cleaning of surfaces that have had contact with vomit and diarrhea, using an EPA-certified cleaning product.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.