 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Norfolk woman accused of threats against Buffalo County attorney’s family

  • 0

KEARNEY — A Norfolk woman is accused of threatening on her social media page to harm a deputy Buffalo County Attorney’s attorney’s family.

Rachel Frazier, 29, of Norfolk is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats on March 19. On that date the Kearney Police Department received a report of Frazier allegedly making threats toward others online. The reporting party accused Frazier of making comments about burning churches, according to court records, and a deputy Buffalo County attorney’s family.

“... Now watch me burn your children alive as you watch. Then I am going to send rats to eat out your eyes,” according to a portion of the alleged threat.

Court records show the attorney previously was involved in a separate court case involving Frazier’s children.

Frazier was arrested March 23 on a Buffalo County warrant in Grand Island, and was later transported to the Buffalo County Jail where today she remained on a $15,000 bond. She must post 10% of that amount, or $1,500 to be freed.

People are also reading…

Frazier is scheduled to appear in court in April.

Neither the attorney nor any of his family members were injured.

Rachel Frazier

Rachel Frazier
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cinema 8 in Kearney has weathered its share of calamities

Cinema 8 in Kearney has weathered its share of calamities

Owner Bobby Wilson said earlier this year that supply chain disruptions have severely slowed storm damage repairs of his Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney.

“We are hoping to get it done. It’s been an absolutely horrible situation,” Wilson said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine claims Kyiv suburb of Irpin liberated from Russian occupation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News