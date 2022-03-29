Norfolk woman accused of threats against Buffalo County attorney’s family

KEARNEY — A Norfolk woman is accused of threatening on her social media page to harm a deputy Buffalo County Attorney’s attorney’s family.
Rachel Frazier, 29, of Norfolk is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats on March 19. On that date the Kearney Police Department received a report of Frazier allegedly making threats toward others online. The reporting party accused Frazier of making comments about burning churches, according to court records, and a deputy Buffalo County attorney’s family.
“... Now watch me burn your children alive as you watch. Then I am going to send rats to eat out your eyes,” according to a portion of the alleged threat.
Court records show the attorney previously was involved in a separate court case involving Frazier’s children.
Frazier was arrested March 23 on a Buffalo County warrant in Grand Island, and was later transported to the Buffalo County Jail where today she remained on a $15,000 bond. She must post 10% of that amount, or $1,500 to be freed.
Frazier is scheduled to appear in court in April.
Neither the attorney nor any of his family members were injured.