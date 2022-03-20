Nonprofits gather in Kearney for in-person conference

KEARNEY — The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands will hold its fifth annual Central Nebraska Nonprofit Conference next week at the Younes Conference Center at 416 W. Talmadge Road.

The in-person event will be Thursday. A pre-conference session will be Wednesday.

The conference will offer seminar and networking sessions to energize nonprofit executives, employees, board members and volunteers.

It will cover a broad range of topics pertaining to organizational culture, strategy building and financial knowledge. It will explore trends, best practices, and key issues. Sessions will be interactive, inspiring, informative and memorable.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Hamilton Community Foundation, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation and DA Davidson.

The NAM aims to strengthen the collective voice, leadership and capacity of more than 650 nonprofits to enrich the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and western Iowa.