Nonprofit representatives 'were blown away' by generosity during Give Where You Live

KEARNEY — Betty Armagost chose a most unusual way to celebrate her 75th birthday.
At 1 p.m., she took the elevator to the top of the Yanney Park tower. She spent the next hour there to help raise funds for the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation as part of the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live campaign.
Armagost relieved Tom Tye, who’d relaxed up there in the warm sun during the lunch hour. He enjoyed a steaming cup of coffee, courtesy of his son Nathan. “It’s a beautiful day. I saw a bald eagle soaring up in the sky,” Tye said.
Twelve Yanney Heritage Park Foundation board members had signed up to spend one hour each, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the top of the tower. It paid off.
The foundation raised $66,695, the third-highest total among 177 nonprofits in Buffalo and Kearney counties that participated in Give Where You Live. It also far surpassed the $25,000 required for a $25,000 matching grant for the project, Tye said.
Tye said he had made a surprise Zoom call Thursday morning to Mike Yanney, the park’s namesake, now of Omaha, who celebrated his 87th birthday Thursday. Yanney had asked about Give Where You Live, Tye said.
Armagost had a good reason to feel happy, too. “It’s my birthday. Maybe people will feel sorry for me and give me some money,” she grinned.
Due to COVID-19, few organizations held special events to encourage more Give Where You Live donations this year.
The American Legion held its Soups Extravaganza, offering four homemade soups in return for a donation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its hall at 1223 Central Ave.
There were a few other activities, too, but the Buffalo County Community Partners did not have its annual bonfire and s’more event, and other nonprofits that traditionally offer coffee and cookies to donors who stop by did not do that this year, either.
The Salvation Army raised $32,713 and was the eighth-highest fundraiser Thursday, but it, too, scrapped the coffee and cookies tradition. Lisa Lieth, its case manager, said a few donations had come in the mail or had been put on the office drop box on the door, but due to the pandemic, most came online.
“We usually do pretty well on this wonderful day. It was interesting to see how the totals compared to other years with so many people out of work and business owners struggling, but God is good, and so is our community,” Lieth said.
Finishing fifth highest with $39,590 was the HelpCare Clinic, which provides health care to non-insured and under-insured people in Buffalo County. “We were blown away,” said Becky Kraenow, the clinic’s executive director.
“It’s not just the financial support, but the number of donors who choose HelpCare Clinic is truly a blessing. We’re so appreciative to the (Kearney Area) Community Foundation for organizing this event. Especially this year, it’s incredible to see the community rally together and continue to support one another,” she added.
