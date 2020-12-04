Nonprofit representatives 'were blown away' by generosity during Give Where You Live

Due to COVID-19, few organizations held special events to encourage more Give Where You Live donations this year.

The American Legion held its Soups Extravaganza, offering four homemade soups in return for a donation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its hall at 1223 Central Ave.

There were a few other activities, too, but the Buffalo County Community Partners did not have its annual bonfire and s’more event, and other nonprofits that traditionally offer coffee and cookies to donors who stop by did not do that this year, either.

The Salvation Army raised $32,713 and was the eighth-highest fundraiser Thursday, but it, too, scrapped the coffee and cookies tradition. Lisa Lieth, its case manager, said a few donations had come in the mail or had been put on the office drop box on the door, but due to the pandemic, most came online.

“We usually do pretty well on this wonderful day. It was interesting to see how the totals compared to other years with so many people out of work and business owners struggling, but God is good, and so is our community,” Lieth said.