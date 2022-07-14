 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nonpartisan Nebraska will host community meeting in Kearney

KEARNEY — Nonpartisan Nebraska will host a community meeting in the South Platte Room of the Kearney Public Library at 3 p.m. July 30.

The event will feature a presentation by Nathan Leach of Kearney on the urgent need for citizens to organize in defense of Nebraska’s historic nonpartisan unicameral state Legislature.

Nebraska has enjoyed the benefits of a one-house nonpartisan Legislature (the only in the United States) since 1937. But now partisan lawmakers have indicated a plan to repeal key historic provisions in the Legislature’s rules that keep the process free of formal party control such as the use of a ballot vote to elect leaders in the body, said Leach.

”Not only would this change make Nebraska’s legislative body more like Congress, it also would make it harder for individual lawmakers to represent and act in the best interest of their constituents. It would centralize power in the hands of the few in Lincoln and Omaha and away from the heart of Nebraska,” Leach said.

The July 30 event is free and open to the public, and those wishing to participate can RSVP online at npnebraska.org/upcoming-events. Online participation is available.

Nonpartisan Nebraska is nonprofit dedicated to keeping the Nebraska Legislature nonpartisan.

0 Comments

