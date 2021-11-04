Non-life-threatening injuries in 3-vehicle crash near Holdrege Tuesday

HOLDREGE — A three-vehicle accident closed Highway 6 and 34 for 90 minutes Tuesday near Holdrege.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 6 and 34 near mile marker 163. An eastbound GMC Sonoma slowed down to turn north when it was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Traverse and pushed into a westbound Buick Enclave.

The driver of the Sonoma was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported. All occupants of all three vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and Holdrege Police Department assisted with traffic control. The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the accident.