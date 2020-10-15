 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations open for No Tour Home Tour

Nominations open for No Tour Home Tour

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Home nominations for the 2020 No Tour Home Tour open today, according to the Kearney HelpCare Clinic, which organizes the tour. Unlike past tours, the 2020 tour won’t include interior tours, bowing to health and safety concerns.

Rather, the Holiday Home Tour committee will put together a map of homes with beautiful outdoor decorations. Participants will be able to make a freewill donation to receive their map, and go on a drive-by Holiday Home Tour experience at their convenience.

Homes have been secured for 2021, and the HelpCare Clinic plans to return to its traditional Home Tour format in 2021.

Community members can nominate their own homes or the homes of their friends and neighbors to be included on a drive-by map route for this year’s celebration of the Kearney Holiday Home Tour.

All homes with outdoor holiday decorations are eligible to be included in this year’s No Tour Home Tour. Homeowners can indicate whether their homes are best suited for daytime or nighttime viewing.

“We are so grateful to still have the opportunity to bring the community together this year,” said Becky Kraenow, executive director for HelpCare Clinic. “Although things look different than they have in years past, we’re very excited to celebrate the season throughout the community.”

Nominations will remain open until Nov. 13. Homes must be decorated by Dec. 4. Nominations can be made online at HelpCareClinic.org/Tour.

HelpCare Clinic is a nonprofit clinic designed to be a safety-net where uninsured, low-income individuals are cared for by paid and volunteer medical providers. More information about the clinic’s mission to improve the health and well-being of the community can be found at HelpCareClinic.org.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney doctor David Cantral in trial for coronavirus vaccine
Local News

Kearney doctor David Cantral in trial for coronavirus vaccine

  • Updated

Normally David Cantral said it takes years for vaccines to be developed, but currently, COVID-19 vaccines are being fast-tracked. “Personally, I’d be surprised if this and one or more of the other three vaccines in Phase 3 trials aren’t approved by the FDA by January,” he said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News