Nominations open for No Tour Home Tour

KEARNEY — Home nominations for the 2020 No Tour Home Tour open today, according to the Kearney HelpCare Clinic, which organizes the tour. Unlike past tours, the 2020 tour won’t include interior tours, bowing to health and safety concerns.

Rather, the Holiday Home Tour committee will put together a map of homes with beautiful outdoor decorations. Participants will be able to make a freewill donation to receive their map, and go on a drive-by Holiday Home Tour experience at their convenience.

Homes have been secured for 2021, and the HelpCare Clinic plans to return to its traditional Home Tour format in 2021.

Community members can nominate their own homes or the homes of their friends and neighbors to be included on a drive-by map route for this year’s celebration of the Kearney Holiday Home Tour.

All homes with outdoor holiday decorations are eligible to be included in this year’s No Tour Home Tour. Homeowners can indicate whether their homes are best suited for daytime or nighttime viewing.