Nominations being accepted for Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON – Nominations are being accepted for the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame. Deadline for submission is Tuesday.
The hall of fame was created by Nebraska Press Women in 2011 to recognize women journalists who have made a difference for their profession and their communities.
“The general public is invited to submit nominations for the award,” said Barb Batie of Lexington, NPW vice president and chair of the hall of fame committee. Nominations can be sent to her at barb.batie@gmail.com. Or, for more information, call 308-325-2247.
Women nominated may be living or deceased, may come from any facet of the journalism profession, including broadcast, print or online, news, advertising or public relations. Nominees must have a Nebraska background by birth or work experience, having spent a significant amount of their professional careers in the state.
Nominations will be judged on the following: Contributions to the profession, achievements within the profession and service to her communities (local as well as Nebraska and/or regional/national).
Nominations must give compelling reasons why the woman should be selected and must be accompanied by two letters of support, each of which must address at least one of these criteria. See the Hall of Fame tab at nebraskapresswomen.org for linkage to the nomination form and guidelines.
Hall of Fame honorees are:
2011: Bess Furman Armstrong, Wilma Crumley, Lynne Grasz, Marj Marlette, Beverly Pollock and Deanna Sands
2012: Mildred Brown, Harriet Dakin MacMurphy and Mary McGrath
2013: Clara Bewick Colby and Maxine Moul
2014: Gwen Lindberg, Leta Powell Drake and Elia Wilkinson Peattie
2015: Joan Rossiter Burney and Beverly Deepe Keever
2016: Mary Ann Koch Blackledge and Sharron Hollen
2017: Willa Cather and Eileen Wirth
2018: Kathleen Rutledge and Rose Ann Shannon
2019: Ruth Brown and Maggie Mobley
2020: Rheta Childe Dorr and Lori Potter
2021: Mary Blythe Packwood and Jill Claflin
2022: Mary Kay Quinlan, Shirley Sneve and Nina Meisinger
