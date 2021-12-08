No Tour Home Tour underway in Kearney now through Dec.

KEARNEY — The No Tour Home Tour, sponsored by the HelpCare Clinic, began Monday and continues through Dec. 31.

The drive-by tour includes 15 homes decorated for Christmas. Most are in Kearney; one is in Minden. Maps can be downloaded at HelpCareClinic.org. Donations are requested.

HelpCare Clinic is also offering hot cocoa bags, which include a powdered hot cocoa mix, two cups, a cookie and candy. They can be purchased for a $30 donation at Home Within at 2210 Central Ave.

The No Tour Home Tour replaces the clinic’s annual Holiday Home Tour of six homes decorated for Christmas. It is being held for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.

For more information, call the clinic at 308-224-2392.