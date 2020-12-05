No Tour Home Tour, the 2020 version of the annual Holiday Home Tour, kicks off Monday

KEARNEY — Scrooge in the form of COVID-19 may have banished the Holiday Home Tour this year, but tour sponsor HelpCare Clinic isn’t backing down.
Starting Monday, it will offer a drive-by No Tour Home Tour. The public can drive past 30 decorated homes anytime this month to enjoy bright lights and the spirit of the season.
“You’ll have a mix of Christmas light displays. We have homes with a classic and simple look, homes with an abundance of lights, and a few areas of homes with displays coordinating throughout the neighborhood, with music to stream in your vehicle,” said Becky Kraenow, executive director of the HelpCare Clinic.
The event will benefit the HelpCare Clinic at 3015 Ave. A, which provides medical care to uninsured and underinsured people in Buffalo County. It has 15 volunteer medical providers, 14 volunteer nurses, three volunteer lab technicians and 25 unlicensed volunteers.
The HelpCare Board of Directors created the No Tour Home Tour in the fall when they realized that the Holiday Home Tour could not be held in this COVID-19-scarred year.
The board put out a public request for homes and got 22 submissions, including some entire cul-de-sacs, bringing the total of homes to 30. Some people nominated their neighbors’ homes. “We called those individuals to make sure they were OK with the nomination. All were happy to be involved,” Kraenow said.
“We knew that everyone needed a little extra Christmas cheer. We wanted to hold to our mission of public health and create an event that was safe for everyone to attend,” she added.
Since becoming the sponsor of the 26-year-old Holiday Home Tour in 2017, the HelpCare Clinic has raised roughly $65,000 from it. Last year, it raised $30,000. Income from the each of the prior two years was roughly $17,500. The tour commonly provides the clinic with 10% to 15% of its annual budget.
Support Local Journalism
This year, the clinic hopes to raise $15,000 under its adjusted structure. “We don’t expect this event to be quite as fruitful financially, but we do hope it will draw an even bigger crowd than the traditional tour,” Kraenow said.
The clinic also is supported by local, regional and national grant funds, and donations from individuals and churches. It gets money from the United Way of the Kearney Area. Thursday’s Give Where You Live event brought in $37,590.
The HelpCare Clinic has been especially busy this year as people deal with the plunging economic impacts of COVID-19.
Although it does not test for or treat COVID-19, it treats coughs and colds and more.
“We’ve also been dealing a lot of chronic conditions to make sure people stay healthy and out of the hospital,” Kraenow said. “In the last few months, our rate of new patients has increased a little bit.
“I don’t know if that’s due to people in prolonged economic hardship, but with a steady increase of new patients, we’re hired community health workers to make sure people who have social service needs get plugged in with everything they need,” she said.
The suggested donation for the No Tour Home Tour is $30 and can be given at multiple locations around Kearney (see sidebar story). But nobody will be turned away because of the donation. Donors will get the No Tour Home Tour map and a gift package with a travel coffee mug, coupons to local establishments and a cookie from K-Town Cakery, but anyone can access the map online for free at helpcareclinic.org.
The response to the No Tour Home Tour has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Kraenow said. “The community is very excited. We appreciate all those who have offered to be part of the No Tour Home Tour.”
She added: “We want to provide an event that all can enjoy, raise whatever we can for HelpCare, and bring the community a safe way to celebrate the holidays. We’re not sure what to expect, but we are hopeful that it can be a bright spot in a year that’s been dim for many of us.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.