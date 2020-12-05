No Tour Home Tour, the 2020 version of the annual Holiday Home Tour, kicks off Monday

“We knew that everyone needed a little extra Christmas cheer. We wanted to hold to our mission of public health and create an event that was safe for everyone to attend,” she added.

Since becoming the sponsor of the 26-year-old Holiday Home Tour in 2017, the HelpCare Clinic has raised roughly $65,000 from it. Last year, it raised $30,000. Income from the each of the prior two years was roughly $17,500. The tour commonly provides the clinic with 10% to 15% of its annual budget.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, the clinic hopes to raise $15,000 under its adjusted structure. “We don’t expect this event to be quite as fruitful financially, but we do hope it will draw an even bigger crowd than the traditional tour,” Kraenow said.

The clinic also is supported by local, regional and national grant funds, and donations from individuals and churches. It gets money from the United Way of the Kearney Area. Thursday’s Give Where You Live event brought in $37,590.

The HelpCare Clinic has been especially busy this year as people deal with the plunging economic impacts of COVID-19.

Although it does not test for or treat COVID-19, it treats coughs and colds and more.