No reunion for nurses: Retired Kearney nurse eager to see The Wall That Heals

KEARNEY — Pat Skiles has seen the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. She can’t wait to see The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the wall that will be at Patriot Park 8 a.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Aug. 14.

Like 90% of the 8,000 to 11,000 women who served in Vietnam, Skiles was a nurse. “There are names of eight women on that wall. Most were nurses,” she said.

“I am really happy that people can see the wall here. So many people can’t go to Washington, D.C., to see the actual wall. It’s a way for families to say their goodbyes and for others to honor soldiers,” she said.

“Men don’t talk about their service, and kids don’t ask about it. I think it is helpful for young people to see that wall, to look at all those names and see the high price they paid,” she added.

Skiles, a Kearney native and a 1960 graduate of the old Longfellow High School, served for 27 years in the U.S. Air Force. She joined after being a civilian nurse for three years. “I wanted to travel a little, but in the 1960s, women didn’t just take off by themselves. I thought if I joined the military, they’d send me somewhere,” she said.

The Air Force did just that, sending Skiles to Vietnam from October 1967 to October 1968. She worked in the air evacuation unit in the Ton Son Nhut Air Force Base in Saigon, where injured military members arrived from field hospitals to be sent to hospitals in Japan or the U.S. within 24 hours.

Between 80 and 100 patients came in each day. She noted their surgical needs and medications and put that information on a flight tag attached to each patient. By 4:30 the next morning, nurses roused the patients, fed them and got them on ambulance buses for the airport. There, they were boarded onto enormous cargo planes. “They hung patient litters three or four feet high,” Skiles said.

Many patients she treated were not expected to survive even if they had surgery, but “we tried to salvage as many as they could. Nurses take care of everybody. It was really hard to let go,” she said.

She worked 12-hour shifts six days a week. On Saturday, her only day off, she often went with dentists to do basic dental care in villages near the base.

Skiles became close friends with nurses in Vietnam, but when they left for home, “We didn’t know if we’d ever see them again,” she said. “That was a separation, a grief. We lost the association and the contact. For nurses, there is no Vietnam reunion.”

After returning to the U.S. in October 1968, Skiles was warned to wear civilian clothes when she landed in San Francisco to avoid war protestors. She then served in Goose Bay, Labrador; Wiesbaden, West Germany; and all over the U.S. before retiring and coming home to Nebraska in 2003.

Skiles said no military women went to Vietnam until 1956, when the first female U.S. Army nurses were sent to train South Vietnamese nurses. The Navy began sending female nurses to Vietnam in 1963, mostly on hospital ships.

In 1955, the Air Force sent male nurses to help with evacuation flights, but “by late 1966-67, they ran out of male nurses, so they began allowing females to go,” she said.

Most of the military women were nurses right out of nursing school, but women also worked in intelligence and air traffic control, she said.

Skiles, quoting from a 1983 book, “Women at War” by Elizabeth Norman, said that as late as the 1980s, there was no official record of how many nurses were in Vietnam. “There weren’t significant numbers of females, so there wasn’t much interest in keeping an accurate account of them,” Skiles said.

“We’d see young men terribly wounded, and we’d ask, ‘What kind of life is he going to have?’ But now, to see how those men survived and became successful was such a positive thing,” she said.

“Men cared more for their comrades than themselves. Men would say, ‘Take care of my men first.’ They looked out for one another. Those are deep ties of friendship,” she said.

Skiles was among the first 130 female veterans who flew to Washington, D.C., on the Nebraska Female Veterans Flight Sept. 23, 2018. Prior to that, such flights were limited to men, but Skiles understands why.

“Unlike today, soldiers who went to Vietnam weren’t volunteers. They were drafted. My feeling was that the men fought. They should go first,” she said. “But it was nice, then, to go on an all-women’s flight,” she said. The women, all strangers, became fast friends.

Skiles has never attended a Vietnam veterans reunion, “but it’s amazing to see the support veterans have for one another. In some veterans, you can see their wounds, and in others, you can’t, but the wounds are still there. It’s really good for groups like this to get together,” she said.