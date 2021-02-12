No one hurt in Ravenna machine shop fire

RAVENNA — A crew of 18 Ravenna volunteer firefighters battled sub-zero temperatures Thursday night to extinguish a fire at the L&M Machine Shop just south of Highway 2.

Ravenna VFD Chief Dewayne Thomsen said the fire, reported at 8:15 p.m., was confined to one area of the building. “We battled the cold and smoke for a couple of hours,” he said.

No one was hurt or needed medical attention for the cold conditions, Thomsen said.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.