No matter how it started, chili with cinnamon rolls a delicious Midwest way of life

“At home, I grew up with chili and fresh corn tortillas,” he added.

When asked if his versions of the much-loved combo are secret or from family recipes, Park smiled and said, “Yes.”

Runza’s combo

Runza restaurants are almost as well-known for their wintertime combo of chili and cinnamon rolls as they are for their namesake sandwich — ground beef mixed with cabbage and onions wrapped in fresh-baked bread.

Versions of both the sandwich and chili-cinnamon roll combo once were on many Nebraska school lunch menus.

In a Dec. 7, 2020, Des Moines Register story, culinary author and historian Darcy Maulsby said the chili-cinnamon roll tradition probably became popular at a time when school cooks had ingredient limitations.

“My guess is that back in the ’60s, when commodity programs were supplying items to school lunch programs, you could get things in bulk. Bulk hamburger, dried beans and things like that,” she said, noting that many school cooks in rural areas were farm wives who had cooked all of their lives and knew how to stretch a dollar.