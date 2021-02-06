No matter how it started, chili with cinnamon rolls a delicious Midwest way of life

KEARNEY — Basic components for Michael Park’s version of chili were on the kitchen counter Wednesday at his small Kearney restaurant, The Food Truck: chunks of brisket, pinto beans, fresh tomatoes, beef stock, onions and spices such as garlic, jalapeño, cayenne and chili powder.
“Mine is not a very tomato-y chili,” he said. The spice is toned down for customers, but fired up when he’s cooking for himself.
A few hours later, the meat was on the stove cooking separately.
Finally, all the ingredients went into a pot to simmer together for six to eight hours before the chili was included as part of Thursday’s menu special.
He also prepared cinnamon rolls, which were proofed (allowed to rise) overnight before baking.
Park said there are almost as many recipe variations for the rolls as there are for chili, based on peoples’ tastes and family traditions. That includes the type of dough made, amount of filling and cream cheese versus vanilla icing.
He’s a cream cheese icing guy.
“My experience with chili and cinnamon rolls was like most people around here, in school lunches,” Park said, recalling it being on the Northeast Elementary and Kearney Junior High school menus when he was a student.
“At home, I grew up with chili and fresh corn tortillas,” he added.
When asked if his versions of the much-loved combo are secret or from family recipes, Park smiled and said, “Yes.”
Runza’s combo
Runza restaurants are almost as well-known for their wintertime combo of chili and cinnamon rolls as they are for their namesake sandwich — ground beef mixed with cabbage and onions wrapped in fresh-baked bread.
Versions of both the sandwich and chili-cinnamon roll combo once were on many Nebraska school lunch menus.
In a Dec. 7, 2020, Des Moines Register story, culinary author and historian Darcy Maulsby said the chili-cinnamon roll tradition probably became popular at a time when school cooks had ingredient limitations.
“My guess is that back in the ’60s, when commodity programs were supplying items to school lunch programs, you could get things in bulk. Bulk hamburger, dried beans and things like that,” she said, noting that many school cooks in rural areas were farm wives who had cooked all of their lives and knew how to stretch a dollar.
Maulsby also guessed that at some point, a savvy school cook looked at the ingredients available and came up with the chili and cinnamon roll pairing. One reason it worked was that more schools did their own baking then and had the staff to make the rolls.
Park said he did a little research on his own and learned that chili and cinnamon rolls earlier may have been a “loggers’ breakfast” in which the previous day’s leftover chili was dumped on the rolls as part of a filling meal that stuck with them throughout the workday.
“It definitely is a Midwestern thing,” he added.
According to the Runza website, the Runza take on the classic combo was rolled out in 2007 and is on the menu from Oct. 1 through March 31. Chili has been a menu item for 38 years.
Tim Higgins, managing partner of both Kearney Runzas, said the company bought the cinnamon roll recipe that was used at the Miller and Paine Tea Room, a restaurant in a well-known downtown Lincoln department store. “I think schools always came up with their own recipes,” he added.
On Jan. 25, as blizzard conditions covered most of Nebraska, Higgins said. “Earlier today, we sold the heck out of it.”
Park’s special
The combo is on The Food Truck’s menu about once a month. “I take requests, so if somebody gets a hankering for it, I put it back in the rotation,” Park said.
His regular menus includes doughnuts, blueberry lemon hand pie, breakfast tacos, gyros, Cornish pastry, soup of the day and a different type of fresh baked bread daily.
“We’re famous for our breakfast burrito and serve it all day,” Park said. “Believe it or not, in cow country, I sell a lot of falafels (deep-fried garbanzo bean fritters), which is a vegetarian dish.”
On chili-cinnamon roll “special” days, he takes 15-20 orders from customers who come into the restaurant, where the smells of chili spices, cinnamon and fresh baked bread fill the air and spark memories of long-ago school lunch meals.