No-limits landscaping: 80 trees, 10 rocky berms blanket Kearney yard

KEARNEY — When Roger and Bev Mathiesen moved to Rolling Hills Estates nine years ago, they got a massive blank canvas to challenge their landscaping skills.

Today, the couple’s 1 ½-acre lot in their upscale neighborhood west of Kearney is a blend of exotic and everyday tree varieties, a host of perennial ornamental plants and dozens of truckloads of large and small stones and boulders that form 10 berms.

In the fall when the golden yellow aspens rustle in the breeze, you might swear you’re hiking the tree line in the Rockies. Feelings shift in the spring and summer when the Mathiesens’ place is alive with colorful bushes and blooming flowers.

A single blue spruce was the only plant in the back yard nine years ago, Bev said, “And there wasn’t one rock or flower when we moved here.”

Their empty yard was just the challenge the couple needed, especially Roger. He was motivated to achieve the same enjoyment as their place back in Kearney.

Among the standout features of that place in the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue was a walkway fashioned from street bricks that originally paved downtown Kearney. The in-town landscaping captured the eye of their neighbors. One of them — retired physician John Bancroft — nominated the Mathiesens in the early 2000s for the Sertoma Yard of the Month.

In July this year, the Mathiesens repeated as Sertoma Yard of the Month winners.

Normally the Kearney service club doesn’t present its award twice to the same recipients, but Roger said he and Bev became repeat winners on a technicality. The first award was for their address in town, and the current award is for their new address west of Kearney.

“This was a nice surprise to win again,” Bev said.

Roger said it’s enjoyable to look back on both projects because they both created special memories about the people who helped make them a reality.

Many of the helpers on both projects were members of the Kearney High School track and field teams that Roger coached. He said one of the helpers who built the brick walkway had suffered a stroke. He could barely lift a brick because of the stroke, but he powered through because he believed the work would help his recovery.

Roger said guests are generous with compliments when they experience the landscape at the Rolling Hills home.

Some tell Mathiesen that the arrangements of stones and boulders in the berms appear to be so meticulous it’s as if Mother Nature placed them.

He said he’s grateful for the compliments, but many of the boulders are so large that they stayed where they fell.

“A lot of times, it’s just that the skid-loader can’t move them any farther,” he said.

“Truthfully,” he added, “I got inspired by a lot of people.”

Two of them were Greg Brandt of Brandt Construction and Terry Broadfoot of Broadfoot Sand and Gravel. Both men have died, but Mathiesen said Brandt had a strong sense of design and shared many great landscaping ideas. Broadfoot supported Mathiesen’s ambitious, all-in approach to his landscaping. Mathiesen said Broadfoot jokingly threatened that someday he would plant a Broadfoot sign in the front yard.

Since moving to Rolling Hills, Bev and Roger have planted 80 trees. Among the varieties are clump birch, aspen, linden, red bud and blue spruce and pines.

“I went out and counted, and there’s a wide variety of other trees, including flowering pears, apple, cherry, peach, mulberry and others,” he said.

Eight of the berms have names. Some names signify the location of the berms and others hint about what’s planted in the berms. The berm names are: Lindstrom, Farm, Northern Pine, Rose, Copse, Western, Northern and Garden.

The names are useful when Roger goes outdoors to water plants or pull weeds because Bev knows by the berms’ names where her husband is working.

Roger said he frequently rearranges berms. He might move some stones, add plants or incorporate an antique, such as the six well pumps and nearly 100 wagon wheels that boost visual interest in the landscaping.

“The pump in the front yard came from a windmill at our farm down in the Deshler-Byron area,” Roger said.

Most of the landscaping is designed to reduce the need for watering and maintenance by planting perennial bushes and small plants. The back lawn is buffalo grass, and the front yard is fescue. Both grass varieties require much less water, but Mathiesen jokingly complains his water bill is $7 million per month. He doesn’t cut corners with his trees. He believes the trees are healthy and large because they’re well watered.

Mathiesen saves tags from trees and seed pouches to help with the maintenance of plantings.

“As you can readily see, the little over 1 1/2 acres of landscaping is fairly labor intensive. It’s a big area, but honestly, it’s a labor of love,” Roger said.

“The hundreds of tons of landscape rock and boulders was accomplished initially with help from a number of my track athletes,” he said. “It was a giant job, especially the block and a half berm in the spillway area west of the house.”

The Mathiesens have erected a six-foot metal fence around their property. The fence is attractive and provides security.

The couple wanted to surround each berm with a concrete border. Roger estimates there’s more than 2,000 feet of curbing surrounding the 10 berms.

Mathiesen said his inspiration for the stone and boulder berms is from his childhood in Oregon. “I was younger in Oregon in the mountain foothills. We always had blue spruce in our yard while growing up, so they are all around our place here.”

He said anyone who has lived near mountains is likely to have aspens around. “They are beautiful trees.”

Some roses are growing on a metal trellis that Roger’s father made 50 years ago. Most of the Mathiesens’ rose bushes are low-growing shrub varieties that do well despite winter’s bitter northerly winds.

“These hills test the toughness of those bushes,” he said.

The six-foot metal fence encircling the property is attractive, and it keeps the Mathiesens’ two Shetland Sheepdogs, Traveler and Sebastian Coe, safe at home.

Mathiesen said people around Kearney think about state championship track and field teams when his name comes up, but there’s more about him than crowded trophy cases. Mathiesen said people might be surprised to learn he’s a voracious reader with a strong interest in the Civil War. Landscaping is another lesser-known side of his personality, he said.

“This landscaping is like an incurable disease,” he said.