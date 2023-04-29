KEARNEY — Like a broken record, this bridge group just keeps on playing, but their record won't be broken anytime soon.

For more than 45 years, they’ve gathered twice a month to shuffle, deal cards, declare trump and keep track of tricks.

Not even holidays keep the women apart because they play on the first and third Tuesday each month, avoiding a Thanksgiving and Christmas conflict. As for New Year’s Day, that’s a perfect time for dealing a hand or two.

Only COVID-19 kept them apart for a year, but they resumed as soon as they’d all been vaccinated.

The group doesn’t have a name. Its nine regular members are Becky Evers, Carolyn Bloomfield, Janelle Parker, Jeanne Bogner, Carol Ellenwood, Sharon Fox, Janet Rowling, Mary Wicht and Cheryl Hough.

They get together to talk, share jokes and share their troubles as well as play bridge. Earlier this week, they gathered to reminisce about those 45 years.

“We’re not a serious group,” Bogner said. “We’ve morphed into our own form of bridge.”

“The friendship is what we’ve enjoyed,” Bloomfield said.

In the beginning

It all began in the late '80s when, as members of the Kearney Junior Women’s Club, they signed up for bridge lessons.

“Nobody knew how to play bridge, so we all signed up to learn,” Bogner said.

They can’t remember what year those lessons began — maybe 1986? But they remember the name of the teacher: Nellie Parker. Bogner still has copies of the multi-paged lessons she mimeographed for each student.

“And we’re all still learning,” Bloomfield, who had dabbled in bridge in college, said.

“We’re forgetting a little, too,” Evers said.

After the lessons ended, the women began gathering to play for fun. They left their children with their husbands and hurried out the door. They rotated their games at each other's houses, in alphabetical order.

They think they had 10 regulars and three tables in those early years, “but I can’t remember some of that,” Ellenwood said. The others couldn't remember either.

At first, they played 7:30-11:30 p.m. and paused for dessert about halfway through the evening. Now they play 7-11 p.m., but they start with dessert and don’t begin shuffling cards until they finish.

Players put in a quarter each week to pay for the pie and prizes. “It’s just a couple bucks on an average night, but when I get home, my husband still asks, ’Did you make any money tonight?’” Evers said.

“We’re not out for blood,” Bogner said.

Celebrating birthdays

Through the years, the bonds of friendship tightened. In past years, the group went out to eat to celebrate each player’s birthday during the year. Now, since the COVID pandemic, they have a single “combination” dinner out to celebrate all the birthdays at once.

They exchange birthday cards, too. For 10 years or so, they’ve been recycling them. That’s been as much fun as the card games.

In 2011, Bogner sent a friend a card that said, “Are we getting older and wiser?” Inside, it said, “Or is everybody else getting younger and stupider?” It was recycled three times in 2011, once in 2015, once in 2017 and again in 2019. It’s still around, ready and waiting.

“We started dating our cards, so we know how long they’ve been around,” Bogner said. “Sometimes we’d get fun cards from someone from outside the group and put them into the mix, too.”

“They got funnier, and sometimes we couldn’t remember who it was from,” Parker said.

No raw deals

The friends, all retired, have done a lot more than play bridge.

Together they have 25 children, 56 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“We’ve watched our kids grow up. Now our grandchildren are growing up and getting married. We’ve had so many showers. We’ve had funerals of our parents, too, but luckily, for none of us,” she said.

Bogner made a family tree for the group. It initially showed just a few grandchildren, but since it was first planted, that tree has done a lot of sprouting.

There have been divorces and remarriages. Some members moved away, and newcomers joined. “If someone moved away, someone else would say, ‘I have a friend ...' and soon that person would become a member,” Ellenwood said.

They taught Fox how to play, so she could become a sub. Now she’s a regular member. “That tells you how welcoming we are,” Ellenwood said. “We were always happy to teach them so they could be part of the group."

Attendance varies, but it’s almost always at least four, the minimum required for a bridge game. If five show up — or nine, since the group has nine regular members — that extra person may substitute or simply sit and watch. And talk. They always talk.

“If we couldn’t get enough, we’d play pitch or a dummy game rather than cancel,” Bogner said. “We’re pretty good at rolling with it.”

“Many people have the misconception that bridge is hard. They think they’d never want to play. Well, that could be true if you are a serious player. We’re not playing duplicate bridge here,” she said.

During COVID, Bogner missed the group so much that she learned trickster, an online form of bridge that she could play remotely.

“I never missed except for one time when the time changed and I forgot to change my clock,” Ellenwood said. “I was so ashamed.”

Fond memories

Sitting around earlier this week, they giggled and reminisced. They laughed at old pictures, too. “I looked at a picture of all of us from the '80s and didn’t even recognize myself,” Bloomfield chuckled.

They’ve had parties, too. Christmas parties where everyone brought shrimp. Parties where each one brought a favorite dish.

When each of their children got married, the group gave the newlyweds a card table and four chairs. They laughed about old dishes they shared, like strawberry pretzel Jell-O.

“I never missed a game except for one time when the time changed and I forgot to change my clock,” Ellenwood said. “I was so ashamed.”

“We’ve known each other so long now. We can still get up the stairs,” Bloomfield said.

Had they known early on that they’d still be playing 45 years after they began, they might have kept a journal, Ellenwood said.

“We’re thankful that we’re still here and can still play,” Parker said. “There was never a reason not to,” Ewers said.