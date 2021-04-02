No injuries reported in Thursday structure fire in Funk

FUNK — An electrical fire caused damage Thursday night to a home in Funk.

The Funk Rural Fire Department was called to a fire at 6:28 p.m. Thursday at a two-story residence on Main Street in Funk. Funk Fire Chief Greg Vandell reported that one room of the home was damaged heavily as well as water damage downstairs.

There was also smoke damage to the rest of the house.

“We knocked it down pretty much right away and did an interior attack. It was under control within a half-hour,” Vandell said.

No one was home when the fire took place, and Vandell said the family had found a place to stay last night.

The Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene. The State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and determined it to be electrical.