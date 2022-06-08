 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries reported in Thursday evening house fire in Kearney

structure fire - 2620 Ave. L

A Kearney Volunteer Firefighter pushed out the screen to the window of a bedroom on the second floor of a house at 2620 Ave. L in Kearney Wednesday evening.

 Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY - The cause of a structure fire Wednesday evening in Kearney is under investigation.

At 5:48 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 2620 Ave. L. The fire was reported in an upstairs bedroom of the two story house.

All of the occupants of the house were safely out when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to emergency radio traffic. A portion of 27th Street was closed while the fire was being extinguished and investigated.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Nebraska Fire Marshal's office and KVFD. No further details about the fire were available.

