No injuries reported in Thursday evening house fire in Kearney

KEARNEY - The cause of a structure fire Wednesday evening in Kearney is under investigation.

At 5:48 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 2620 Ave. L. The fire was reported in an upstairs bedroom of the two story house.

All of the occupants of the house were safely out when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to emergency radio traffic. A portion of 27th Street was closed while the fire was being extinguished and investigated.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Nebraska Fire Marshal's office and KVFD. No further details about the fire were available.