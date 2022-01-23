 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries reported in Sunday morning house fire in Kearney
No injuries reported in Sunday morning house fire in Kearney

  Updated
KEARNEY — A Kearney house suffered heavy smoke and fire damage following an early Sunday morning structure fire.

At 12:58 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house in the 4400 block of Avenue E for a reported structure fire. When firefighters arrived they were met with flames showing on the outside of the house near the front door, according to KVFD’s Facebook page.

The fire was quickly brought under control while firefighters searched for residents of the house. No one was home at the time of the fire, however, a cat was found dead.

The house suffered significant smoke and fire damage to both the interior and exterior, the Facebook post said. A preliminary investigation indicates the fire is believed to have been electrical, however, the official cause remains under investigation.

Twenty firefighters with three trucks responded to the scene and were assisted by the Kearney Police Department, paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan, an investigator with the Nebraska Fire Marshal, Nebraska Public Power District and Northwestern Energy.

