No evictions during pandemic, thanks to federal help

KEARNEY — Carrie Hardage’s job is helping people keep a roof over their heads, so she gets a smile when asked about the federal rental assistance and eviction protection programs spawned by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since the first eviction moratorium, we have not had a single eviction for non-payment of rent. Normally, we average one eviction per month,” Hardage said.
The federal eviction moratorium ended on Aug. 26, but its partner program — the federal Emergency Rent Assistance program — continues to help low-income people.
“Since the moratorium expired, we’re looking at only one eviction. That’s it. One eviction. Period. I would call those programs a success for our agency,” said Hardage, executive director of the Kearney Housing Authority.
Hardage and KHA serve 455 rent-subsidized households, so the housing authority makes up a significant share of Kearney’s rental stock. For some of KHA’s tenants, there’s no wiggle room in their budgets, so unexpected expenses can throw them off balance.
“We have some people living here on $600 per month,” Hardage said as she walked through the Kearney Manor complex for elderly tenants.
Ten KHA tenants have applied for ERA, Hardage said. Five were approved for rent assistance through the pandemic program. Two applications were rejected. Three applications are pending.
Hardage said the ERA assistance is vital for some tenants, so it is good to see applicants being approved. However, she questions why more of the money isn’t being used.
Greater Nebraska — the part of the state outside the metro Omaha and Lincoln areas — has been allocated $158 million, but so far only $8.7 million has been given to applicants, including $572,000 in Buffalo County.
She said applying for rental assistance is relatively easy, but it’s a two-person operation. Either the tenant or landlord can apply. When the tenant’s application is approved, it’s the landlord’s turn to apply. Or, if it’s the landlord who applied first, it’s the tenant’s turn after the landlord is approved.
“The renter or the landlord can start the process,” Hardage said. “They go online. There’s an application and then they need to upload some documentation. The lease, notice of termination if they’re behind on rent, and possibly an ID like a driver’s license.”
Hardage said applying is easy, but the approval process may take two months. When the applications are OK’d, it might be another month before rental assistance is mailed to the landlord.
Several housing operations make up the KHA.
- Kearney Manor is for the elderly and disabled.
- Scattered site housing is in locations around the city.
- Plaza Boulevard one- and two-bedroom apartments.
- Autumn Village for elderly tenants.
Kearney Housing Authority also manages housing programs in Gibbon, Minden and Axtell, and rents stand-alone houses through the Kearney Housing Development Corp.
Applying for federal rental assistance is relatively simple, Hardage said.
“For folks who are internet savvy, the tenants can start on their own. We also assist tenants who need help,” she said. “The application is easy, but the wait time has been a bit excessive.”
Hardage said she completed a landlord application for ERA assistance on March 2. The application was approved April 8. The ERA money arrived on May 1.
She said the rental assistance has done a lot of good, but there’s still a lot of the money that could be distributed.
“I would have liked to see more of that money out there right now. Do people not know about it?” she said.