No evictions during pandemic, thanks to federal help

Hardage said the ERA assistance is vital for some tenants, so it is good to see applicants being approved. However, she questions why more of the money isn’t being used.

Greater Nebraska — the part of the state outside the metro Omaha and Lincoln areas — has been allocated $158 million, but so far only $8.7 million has been given to applicants, including $572,000 in Buffalo County.

She said applying for rental assistance is relatively easy, but it’s a two-person operation. Either the tenant or landlord can apply. When the tenant’s application is approved, it’s the landlord’s turn to apply. Or, if it’s the landlord who applied first, it’s the tenant’s turn after the landlord is approved.

“The renter or the landlord can start the process,” Hardage said. “They go online. There’s an application and then they need to upload some documentation. The lease, notice of termination if they’re behind on rent, and possibly an ID like a driver’s license.”

Hardage said applying is easy, but the approval process may take two months. When the applications are OK’d, it might be another month before rental assistance is mailed to the landlord.

Several housing operations make up the KHA.