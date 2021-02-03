No COVID-19 patients at KRMC for first time in 9 months

KEARNEY – For the first time in 11 months, Kearney Regional Medical Center has no COVID patients. The count was zero as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Amanda Polacek, marketing coordinator.
That trend reflects the continuing decline in COVID cases in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department. CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID patients as of Wednesday morning, which is two fewer than Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, Two Rivers reported 25 new cases of COVID-19: nine in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, four in Kearney County and two each in Harlan and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Gosper counties.
As of Tuesday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported that eight students and one employee have COVID-19. In the last seven days, eight new cases have been confirmed, while two cases were medically cleared.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9.591 cases of COVID-19, with 8,506 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 109 deaths.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 1,192 new cases statewide Wednesday morning, bringing the case total to 192,042 since record-keeping began March 20. Since that date, 736,508 people have tested negative statewide. There have been 1,931 deaths, including 11 in the past 24 hours.
Across the state, 300,400 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been designated by the federal government for this area, with 198,194 shots administered as of Wednesday morning. That includes 142,178 first doses, and 55,016 second and final doses. So far, 3.71 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16 have received at least one shot.
