No COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – For the first time since June 14, The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 for a single day in its seven-county area.

That noteworthy number came Sunday. Two Rivers reported just 10 cases Saturday: seven in Buffalo County and one each in Dawson, Franklin and Kearney counties.

No new cases were reported for the entire weekend in Gosper, Harlan and Phelps counties.

Buffalo County has had 138 new positive COVID-19 tests over the last 14 days, which is fewer than 10 per day.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,305 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days, including two students and two employees. Three previous cases have been medically cleared in the last week.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had five, with two on ventilators.