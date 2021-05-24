'No-brainer:' Brothers open Loup City outdoor store to cater to Sherman Reservoir crowd

LOUP CITY — The goal of Platte River Outdoors is to “cater to the lake people,” according to Mark Kuszak, co-owner of the sporting goods store in Loup City.

Customers can visit the lower level of Kuszak Hardware and Variety for their hunting, fishing and archery needs.

Platte River Outdoors was based in Tony Kuszak’s home in Kearney for more than five years before it was moved in February to Loup City.

“Upstairs, we had a small fishing and hunting section, and we’ve seen there was definitely a demand for it with us being five miles from Sherman Reservoir and having a lot of traffic,” said Tony Kuszak, co-owner of Platte River Outdoors. “With me having an archery business in Kearney, we just kind of saw the opportunity to maybe do a sporting goods section up here and expand into what we had upstairs into the True Value side of things.”

For anglers, Platte River Outdoors carries fishing poles, tackle and fishing accessories. They also send customers locked and loaded with guns, ammo and reloading supplies. Archers can choose from bows, compound bows, crossbows, arrows, broadheads and targets.

Customers can test archery equipment at an in-store archery shooting range that stretches 20 yards. For non-customers, the range is $5 for two hours.

