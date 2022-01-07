No arrests but citations issued by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office during Driver Sober

HOLDREGE — The National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization has been completed by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

The campaign began Dec. 17 and ran through Jan. 1. The mini-grant was designed to use saturation patrol; having deputies out patrolling with high visibility deters people from driving impaired. The Nebraska Department of Highway Safety sponsors this $2,500 grant to assist with the deputy’s overtime hours during peak alcohol impaired driving hours.

Deputies made a total of 30 traffic stops during the grant period. Seven citations were issued for speeding. Numerous written warnings were given for various traffic violations. There were no arrests made during the grant period for driving impaired.