Nine more COVID-19 cases reported in Buffalo County
  • Updated
KEARNEY — Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buffalo County Monday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 12 new cases were reported in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District region as a whole, with one new case each in Dawson, Harlan and Phelps counties.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, or Kearney counties.

Two Rivers has seen 1,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including Monday's numbers. By county, that breaks down to:

- Buffalo - 582

- Dawson - 988

- Franklin - 17

- Gosper County - 22

- Harlan County - 3

- Kearney County - 97

- Phelps County - 54

Statewide, there have been 32,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 158 new cases Monday and five more deaths, bringing the death total to 383.

For more information visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Two Rivers can be reached at 808-669-7154.

Concerned about COVID-19?

