Nine Kearney High students win FCCLA awards

KEARNEY — Nine students from Kearney High School recently participated in the Nebraska Family, Career and Community Leaders of America District 6 STAR Event Competition.
This annual event was held at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and featured more than 40 competitors from the area.
One competitive event available to FCCLA members is STAR Events: Students Taking Action with Recognition. STAR Events recognize members for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation.
STAR Events offer individual skill development and application of learning through cooperative, individualized and competitive activities. District 6 hosted 19 events in three different levels during the conference.
Students are evaluated by judges using a rubric system and have the opportunity to earn a gold, silver or bronze rating. The top two finishers in each event level, who earn a gold or silver rating, qualify to compete at the state competition, which will be hosted as part of the State Leadership Conference. Students from the Kearney High FCCLA received the following ratings in their respective categories:
- Yanilet Montano, Interior Design Level 3, gold, state qualifier
- Katie Jurado and Evelin Munoz Galicia, Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, silver, state qualifier
- Adan Ciprian, Chapter Service Portfolio, Level 2, gold, state qualifier
- Alivia Olson, National Programs in Action, Level 3, gold, state qualifier
- Milli Ciprian, Public Policy Advocacy, Level 3, silver, state qualifier
- Bailey Nutter and Becca Nutter, Sustainability Challenge, Level 3, gold, state qualifier
- Andy Nguyen, Food Innovation, Level 3, gold, state qualifier
FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Nebraska FCCLA has more than 3,000 members in 100 chapters across the state.
