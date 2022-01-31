 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nine Kearney High students win FCCLA awards
0 Comments

Nine Kearney High students win FCCLA awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Nine students from Kearney High School recently participated in the Nebraska Family, Career and Community Leaders of America District 6 STAR Event Competition.

This annual event was held at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and featured more than 40 competitors from the area.

One competitive event available to FCCLA members is STAR Events: Students Taking Action with Recognition. STAR Events recognize members for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation.

STAR Events offer individual skill development and application of learning through cooperative, individualized and competitive activities. District 6 hosted 19 events in three different levels during the conference.

Students are evaluated by judges using a rubric system and have the opportunity to earn a gold, silver or bronze rating. The top two finishers in each event level, who earn a gold or silver rating, qualify to compete at the state competition, which will be hosted as part of the State Leadership Conference. Students from the Kearney High FCCLA received the following ratings in their respective categories:

KHS FCCLA

Kearney High School FCCLA members recently partipated in the District 6 STAR event at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Nine students qualified for the state competition.

- Yanilet Montano, Interior Design Level 3, gold, state qualifier

- Katie Jurado and Evelin Munoz Galicia, Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, silver, state qualifier

- Adan Ciprian, Chapter Service Portfolio, Level 2, gold, state qualifier

- Alivia Olson, National Programs in Action, Level 3, gold, state qualifier

- Milli Ciprian, Public Policy Advocacy, Level 3, silver, state qualifier

- Bailey Nutter and Becca Nutter, Sustainability Challenge, Level 3, gold, state qualifier

- Andy Nguyen, Food Innovation, Level 3, gold, state qualifier

FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Nebraska FCCLA has more than 3,000 members in 100 chapters across the state.

For more information about FCCLA, visit www.nebraskafccla.org.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions dig out after nor’easter dumps 2 feet of snow

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself
Local News

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself

Jonathon M. Anderson, 22, of Gibbon is charged in Buffalo County Court with public indecency and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, on Jan. 16 in Gibbon. He was arrested Friday on the warrant.

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region
Local News

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region

  • Updated

That is the highest weekly total of new cases recorded in Two Rivers since pandemic record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. The primary culprit is the omicron variant, a highly contagious strain which arrived in the seven-county Two Rivers region late last year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News