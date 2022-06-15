Nine Kearney businesses to get face-lifts, other fixes thanks to grant funds

KEARNEY — Nine businesses are receiving almost $107,000 in funds from a city of Kearney program that encourages renovation and preservation in downtown Kearney.

The city of Kearney, in partnership with the Community Redevelopment Authority and Downtown Improvement Board, on Tuesday announced the businesses that are receiving 2022 funds through the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.

Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen said the annual grant program is competitive, it helps generate excitement and recognizes the vision downtown property owners have. Jensen said many business owners are making significant personal investments to maintain their historic properties.

Projects that are receiving 2022 funds include:

- $5,000 to Divas at Kearney Floral at 210 W. 21st St. to repair façade damage.

- $20,000 to Smart Yield Inc. & Ray Brown & Associates at 2203 First Ave. for masonry and façade improvements.

- $20,000 to Olivia’s Salon at 2025 Central Ave. for brick tuck-pointing and historic window/door replacement.

- $5,000 to Printz Properties at 2206 Central Ave. for façade improvements.

-n $15,000 to Fanatics at 2021 Central Ave. to make façade and ADA improvements and replace historic windows.

- $15,000 to Fanatics at 2023 Central Ave. to make façade improvements and electrical upgrades and replace historic windows.

- $1,750 to property owner Heath Smallcomb for exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) repairs at 15 W. 23rd St.

- $5,000 to Swanson Murray Law, LLC at 2029 Central Ave. for brick tuck-pointing.

- $20,000 to SevenOne Investments, LLC at 2100 Central Ave. for historic window replacement.

Property owners were able to request funds to address various improvements, including, but not limited to façade improvements, roof and brick repairs, historic window replacement, fire suppression systems, electrical upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.

Property owners with questions about the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program can call Jensen at 308-233-3232.