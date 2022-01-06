Newest Buffalo County Board of Commissioners member works at saving lives at Good Sam

KEARNEY — The man selected to fill the late Bill McMullen’s vacancy on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners said he now has an opportunity to serve and to feed his interest in elective office.
Bill Maendele, 43, of Kearney, is a Cozad native and is the current president of the Leadership Kearney Board of Directors. He was introduced on Tuesday as Buffalo County’s newest commissioner. He was appointed to complete the remaining two years of McMullen’s term.
“I’ve been interested in taking the next step into public service,” Maendele said.
He is a paramedic at CHI Health Good Samaritan, and his daughter, Serina, worked part time for McMullen, who managed Kearney’s American Legion Club before he died in November from heart problems.
Maendele, who has the same first and last initials as McMullen, said his daughter had encouraged him to apply for the vacant commissioner seat.
Maendele and his wife, Jami, have two daughters in addition to Serina. They are Hailey, 12, who attends Sunrise Middle School, and Aniston, 11, a student at Northeast Elementary.
McMullen’s District 6 encompassed northeast Kearney. He had served 29 years as a commissioner.
Attending the announcement on Wednesday to congratulate Maendele as the county’s new board member were three of the current commissioners: Sherry Morrow, Tim Higgins and Myron Kouba, all of Kearney. Commissioners Ivan Klein of Gibbon and Ron Loeffelholz and Dan Lynch, both of rural Kearney, did not attend.
According to Nebraska statute, Maendele was selected by three of Buffalo County’s elected officials: County Attorney Shawn Eatherton, Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Clerk Jan Giffin.
Maendele said he is excited to learn about his responsibilities and the functions of county government. He hopes to encourage continued cooperation between the county and city of Kearney, and he said he intends to support law enforcement.
Two other residents of District 6 applied to complete the two years remaining on McMullen’s term:
— David Malone, a retired real estate broker and appraiser from Kearney. He has been a Buffalo County resident more than 30 years.
— Joshua Sikes, whose former position at Blueprint Engines involved engineering, management and sales. His family has resided in Buffalo County for multiple generations.
Commissioners meet twice monthly and earn an annual salary of $28,139. Primary responsibilities include the management of county funds and adoption of the budget, oversight of county property, setting salaries of appointed and elected officials, setting of tax levies and administration of several programs established by state law.
Jan. 11 is the date of the next county board meeting.