Newest Buffalo County Board of Commissioners member works at saving lives at Good Sam

Attending the announcement on Wednesday to congratulate Maendele as the county’s new board member were three of the current commissioners: Sherry Morrow, Tim Higgins and Myron Kouba, all of Kearney. Commissioners Ivan Klein of Gibbon and Ron Loeffelholz and Dan Lynch, both of rural Kearney, did not attend.

According to Nebraska statute, Maendele was selected by three of Buffalo County’s elected officials: County Attorney Shawn Eatherton, Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Clerk Jan Giffin.

Maendele said he is excited to learn about his responsibilities and the functions of county government. He hopes to encourage continued cooperation between the county and city of Kearney, and he said he intends to support law enforcement.

Two other residents of District 6 applied to complete the two years remaining on McMullen’s term:

— David Malone, a retired real estate broker and appraiser from Kearney. He has been a Buffalo County resident more than 30 years.

— Joshua Sikes, whose former position at Blueprint Engines involved engineering, management and sales. His family has resided in Buffalo County for multiple generations.