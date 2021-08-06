 Skip to main content
Newcomers Club planning coffee, lunch, book club meeting
Newcomers Club planning coffee, lunch, book club meeting

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club has several events planned in August.

The Second Thursday Get Acquainted Coffee is 10 a.m. Thursday at Tru Cafe, 2100 Central Ave.

Lunch Bunch will meet 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Kyoto, 404 Third Ave.

Book Club meets 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Kearney Public Library to discuss “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell.

