Newcomers Club offers warm events in December

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club plans a full schedule of events in December. They are open to all, whether a newcomer to Kearney or not. 

Dec. 1: 11:15 a.m. First Thursday Luncheon and Christmas Silent Auction meets at Valentino’s at 5115 Second Ave. Bring an item for the auction. Proceeds will go to the Give Where You Live charity of your choice. Questions? Call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

Dec. 8: 10 a.m. Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile at 2206 Central Ave.

Dec. 15: 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch will gather at Kyoto Steak House, 404 Third Ave., for a no-host lunch. Sign up at the Dec. 1 luncheon. 

Fourth Thursday Book Club will not meet in December. The book for discussion in January will be "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano. Questions? Call Kathy Cool at 308-455-1514.

