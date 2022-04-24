New York Times author to present a writer’s workshop, encouragement Monday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Tosca Lee recently sold a manuscript on a WWII incident.

“I sold a book with my co-author friend,” she said in an interview from her home in Fremont. “We sold a WWII book about the Bataan Death March. That comes out a year from this May. I’m so glad we sold that book. I don’t know how many iterations of that thing we did, but it was a lot. We worked on that for about four years. It was like, OK, time to move on.”

Lee, a New York Times best-selling author, found it difficult to keep working on her projects during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“I lost and had to re-find my momentum several times, especially during the pandemic,” she said. “Creatively, I shut down. I don’t know if it was just that there was all this stuff going on in the world or whether it was just living through this surreal time or just not being able to travel, which is something that reinvigorates me.”

The author struggled to find the enthusiasm to write, but once she found it, Lee felt energized.

“I compare it to marathon running,” she said. “If you don’t run every day for a long time, you get out of shape. But when you’re doing it all the time, it’s easier to get up and do it every day.”

Lee will share these and other thoughts on writing when she leads a writing workshop for aspiring writers — and fans of her work — noon-2 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library. Registration for the workshop, “Secrets of a Best Seller,” is $15 and includes lunch.

“If you don’t write for a long time, you understand that those muscles need a workout,” Lee said. “You end up thinking, ‘Maybe I forgot how to do this. I don’t know.’”

Her primary goal for the workshop is simple — to encourage writers.

“Writers contend with fear so much and so often in the space of an hour or a moment,” Lee noted. “I want to give them some tools and encourage them. Those are the biggest things. Personally, I like to teach. I come from a family of teachers so it’s something I enjoy.”

Lee also has a list of additional insights gained after years of writing.

“I can’t believe this but I’ve been publishing novels since 2007,” she said. “It’s been 15 years. I like to share some of the stuff I’ve learned and maybe help other people move through some of the difficult things faster than I did.”

Lee encourages writers to explore why they want to write.

“I think the ‘why’ can change through life and time,” she said. “It’s totally legit to write for money. There’s no shame in that. But sometimes when we get stuck, I think it’s because the ‘why’ has gone missing. I’ve experienced that. I’ve had periods where I’m like, I don’t know why I’m doing this right now. I knew why I was doing it before, but now, I don’t know.”

Some of the Lee’s books include “A Single Light,” “The Line Between,” “Firstborn,” “Iscariot” and The Books of the Mortals series. Lee began writing her first novel, “Demon: A Memoir,” in 2000. It took six years for it to sell. Once published, the book immediately gained critical acclaim, including a Christy Award nomination. Her work has been published in 16 languages.

When it comes to affirmation of writing, Lee looks at it two ways.

“I think every writer needs some validation,” she said. “You can look for the validation in the number of people who are buying and reading your stuff or you can look at the quality of the response you’re getting, which can be just as important, if not more important, especially when you look back on your writing career. You won’t remember all the exact numbers. You might know that you have a million books out in the world somewhere, but the things you’ll really remember are the fans who showed up and started crying while talking about your book.”

For Lee, making those personal connections helps her understand the ‘why’ of her career.

“That’s when you really know that you’ve done something,” she said. “The humbling thing about that is when you’re writing stories, you’re not the sole creator. You’re co-creating with your reader. You are only touching on and pulling out the things that are going on inside that reader. We can’t take full credit for all that, but it will be the most meaningful.”