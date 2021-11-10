 Skip to main content
New York man's heartstrings tug for Cozad girl battling cancer
New York man's heartstrings tug for Cozad girl battling cancer

Jim Hickey - Paishence Hansen

Paishence Hansen, 5, or Cozad sits with Jim Hickey of New York Monday in Grand Island at her dads home. Hansen, who has pediatric cancer, started chemo therapy in December of 2020. Hickey hearing of this news decided to walk across America to raise funds for her. 

 Independent/Josh Salmon

KEARNEY — It’s been a long walk, but Jim Hickey isn’t stopping. He still has about 200 miles to go.

Hickey, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., is walking across Nebraska to raise money for Paishence, 5, who lives in Cozad and is battling cancer-related brain tumors.

Hickey, 60, arrived in Grand Island on Monday. He began his venture Sept. 15 in Scottsbluff. Averaging 15 miles a day, he paused in Kearney two weeks ago. He’d walked nearly 300 miles by then.

A Marine veteran, Hickey has spent 23 years walking throughout the country to raise money for charitable causes. A friend in Fort Collins, Colo., told him about Paishence.

Jim Hickey

Jim Hickey of New York makes his way down Webb Road Tuesday as part of his journey called, "Walk Across Nebraska" in which he is raising money for Paishence Hansen, 5, or Cozad who has pediatric brain cancer and is going through chemotherapy. 

Paishence’s story tugged at his heartstrings. She has already lost an older sister. Another sibling has a degenerative bone disease. Her mother is single and lives in Cozad.

Hickey began his treks in memory of his father, mother and brother, who all died of cancer. That effort soon expanded. He has covered nearly 9,000 miles walking for 27 children and 11 adults.

To donate for Paishence, go to the Prayers for Paishence Facebook page and click on the gofundme link. To donate to fight childhood cancer, visit curesearch.org.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

