New Year’s Day holiday refuse collection in Kearney schedule announced
New Year's Day holiday refuse collection in Kearney schedule announced

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday, the following changes will be in effect Monday through Saturday for the refuse collection system, the Kearney Area Recycling Center, and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.

Residential Collection

— Trash collection scheduled for Monday through Friday will remain on schedule.

— Recycling will not be collected Tuesday through Friday because it is the fifth week of the month.

Commercial Collection

— Trash collection scheduled for Friday will be collected as normal.

— Recycling collection scheduled for Saturday will be collected Friday.

Closings

— The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Friday.

— Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Friday and will reopen and resume normal business hours Monday.

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

