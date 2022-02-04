New weekly COVID cases still more than double the previous six-months’ average

KEARNEY — COVID cases have dropped 38% this week, with 736 cases reported Jan. 26-Feb. 1, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department. This compares to the 1,172 cases reported Jan. 25-31.

However, new weekly cases still are more than double the previous six-months’ average in the seven-county Two Rivers region.

The overall test positivity rate still exceeds 20%. This is the first time since November 2020 that more than one-fifth of all tests, including those at long-term care facilities, have returned positive.

For this reason, the weekly COVID-19 risk dial remains in the “severe” zone for the fourth straight week. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday morning, just four ICU beds were available in Two Rivers, but med/surg bed availability is more than 40% for the first time in four weeks.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had 13 COVID patients as of Thursday morning, with four on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 26. The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported 15 active cases, including 10 students and five employees. This is fewer than half the 35 new cases UNK reported last week.