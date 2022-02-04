New weekly COVID cases still more than double the previous six-months’ average

KEARNEY — COVID cases have dropped 38% this week, with 736 cases reported Jan. 26-Feb. 1, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department. This compares to the 1,172 cases reported Jan. 25-31.
However, new weekly cases still are more than double the previous six-months’ average in the seven-county Two Rivers region.
The overall test positivity rate still exceeds 20%. This is the first time since November 2020 that more than one-fifth of all tests, including those at long-term care facilities, have returned positive.
For this reason, the weekly COVID-19 risk dial remains in the “severe” zone for the fourth straight week. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
As of Tuesday morning, just four ICU beds were available in Two Rivers, but med/surg bed availability is more than 40% for the first time in four weeks.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had 13 COVID patients as of Thursday morning, with four on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 26. The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported 15 active cases, including 10 students and five employees. This is fewer than half the 35 new cases UNK reported last week.
As of Tuesday, a little over 51% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers had received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, 42% of vaccinated persons had also received booster shots, including 75% of residents aged 70 and older. The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated people over age 12 to be vaccinated through their health care provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For a schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics, visit trphd.org, Then, click on COVID-19 and click on the event calendar.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.